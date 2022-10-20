A Labrador retriever is going viral for his unexpected reaction to his owners' Halloween decorations.

In the video of the moment — posted on TikTok Monday by user Lily Flores — the black dog named Maverick stands entirely still, averting his gaze from the yard ornaments shaped like spooky black cats that surround him on the lawn.

Maverick's family laughs throughout the clip as the dog keeps his frozen stance, even as one of the pet owners calls for him off-camera.

"Hey, it's okay, dude," Maverick's owner tells the canine gently while encouraging the dog to move in the video.

Eventually, Maverick listens to his owner's claims that the yard decorations are nothing to fear and walks away from the offending felines, wagging his tail.

"When your lab is terrified of cats ... " Flores captioned the hilarious 1-minute TikTok.

The Lab's scaredy-cat reaction to the feline decorations has racked up over 11 million views in the days since its posting, plus more than 1 million likes and over 25,000 comments.

"Great job on the dog cut out. 👍🏼," reads one of the top comments on the video, while another says, "He looks like u PAUSED him 😂😂."

"I'm not convinced he's not just another decoration😂," a third user quipped.

"He watched Jurassic Park, he knows if he moves, he's dead," read another hilarious remark.