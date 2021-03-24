A neighbor's security footage showed Haley Moore collapsing on the side of the road and her dog Clover immediately jumping into action

Dog Saves Owner Who Had a Seizure During Walk by Blocking Road and Stopping Car for Help

An Ottawa woman is hugging her dog extra tight after the pup rescued her during a sudden medical emergency.

Haley Moore was walking her dog, Clover, through her neighborhood in Sittsville, Ottawa, one morning last week when she passed out and began seizing, CTV News reported Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All I remember is waking up in the ambulance and being really confused; just like what is going on," Haley told news outlet.

A neighbor's security footage, obtained by CTV, shows Haley collapsing on the side of the road and Clover immediately jumping into action.

In the video, the pup jumped into the middle of the road and flagged down Dryden Oatway, who was driving his van down the street. He quickly exited his vehicle to assist Haley under Clover's watchful eye.

Clover the dog Image zoom Credit: CTV News

"It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block my truck," Oatway told CTV, adding that "the whole time she was backing down the street she had eyes on [Haley], didn't look away from her. She kept her distance from me but made sure her owner was okay and that was amazing."

Not long after, Clover was able to track down another passerby to help.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You could tell she didn't want to leave her even when we were with her but I think it just came to her that she was like 'I need to go home to let them know she needs help,'" Danielle Pilon, who stopped to offer a hand, told CTV.

Clover then went to track down the rest of Haley's family to alert them of the situation. When Haley's parents arrived, she was being treated by paramedics, CTV reports.

"Watching Clover do what she did, making sure she was taking care of her human sister and going to the extreme...she basically put her life on the line for her girl," Diane Moore, Haley's mom, said.

Haley is doing okay at home, though her family isn't sure what caused the sudden seizure, they told CTV News. However, they said they know if anything were to happen again, Clover will be there to to save the day.