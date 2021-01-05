The dog was rescued on Monday by the Michigan Humane Animal Search and Rescue Team

Dog Stranded Alone on the Thin Ice of a Michigan River Saved by Animal-Loving Rescuers

A heroic rescue team has saved a dog that found itself stranded alone on the dangerously thin ice of Michigan's Detroit River.

The rescue, which was filmed and uploaded on YouTube by MLive, took place on Monday at Belle Isle State Park, just north of downtown Detroit.

According to MLive, Detroit Animal Care and Control officers were attempting to rescue the loose dog at the park when it swam through the river's frigid water to a nearby island.

The Michigan Humane Animal Search and Rescue (ASAR) Team – the only organization in the region equipped to handle a water rescue, MLive reports – was then contacted to assist in safely securing the dog.

Upon their arrival, the ASAR team quickly reached the small island dog swam to, bringing flotation equipment, cold weather gear, and various animal rescue items with them.

Image zoom Credit: MLive/Youtube

"It's okay big guy," one rescue crew member could be heard saying to the dog in the video.

As crew members attempted to get the dog's attention, the canine jumped back onto the ice covering the frozen river and started running towards dry land, where the pooch was caught by rescue officials.