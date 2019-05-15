Dog Runs Away from Home, Travels Over a Mile to Hang Out With His Friends at Doggy Daycare

Instead of ditching school, this dog decided to play hooky from home.

According to a Facebook post from Happy Tails Pet Hotel and Playland in St. Louis County, Missouri, one of the doggy daycare’s regular clients, Hugo, decided to drop in for an unplanned visit.

“Hugo is a frequent boarder here and last week Hugo ran away from home with only one thing on his mind … Happy Tails! Extremely lucky, Hugo ventured over a mile crossing a median on Lindbergh to see all his friends. Hugo came sprinting onto our parking lot and into the front door following one of our employees!” the pet hotel wrote along with a video that shows Hugo dashing into the business.

Thankfully, Hugo managed to safely travel from his house to the boarding facility without incident.

“We are so glad Hugo wasn’t hurt and told him next time to have his dad drive him! All dad could do was laugh as he picked Hugo up!” Happy Tails added on Facebook.