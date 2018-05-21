Dog Reunites with Long Lost Brother After Picking Him Out from the Crowd at Dog Park

A dog was able to sniff out his own brother and has the pic to prove it.

According to Twitter user @itswalela their family’s Labradoodle Louie, who is from a breeder, recently went to a dog park and stopped “dead in his tracks” in front of another dog.

The pet parents of both pooches started talking, and, as @itwalela explains, it “turns out they are from the same breeder, have the same parents, meaning THEY ARE BROTHERS & RECOGNIZED EACH OTHER.”

My fam got Louie (right) from a breeder years ago. Tell me why, Louie is at the park & stops dead in his tracks when seeing this dog (left). Turns out they are from the same breeder, have the same parents, meaning THEY ARE BROTHERS & RECOGNIZED EACH OTHER 😭 this shit made me cry pic.twitter.com/yfHxb74TEr — Walela ☭✊🏾 (@itswalela) May 17, 2018

It’s amazing that, after a long separation and a big growth spurt, these canines were still able to sense they had a special connection.

Responses to the Twitter post, which now has over 118,000 retweets, have been mostly positive, with many sharing @itswalela’s ecstatic shock.

It also appears Louie isn’t the first dog to find his family by chance. Several other Twitter users shared stories similar to Louie’s in response to the viral tweet.

I reunited these sisters after months of seeing them both separately and becoming convinced they were related. One is my friend's dog, the other belongs to a school run mum. The dogs came from the other side of London and now live round the corner from each other. pic.twitter.com/gQB5oxIBhB — Katie Lee (@shinykatie) May 18, 2018

Same thing happened to me a few years ago so they met up to have a birthday party together pic.twitter.com/UUJoIQau0C — James (@JPainter_) May 18, 2018

My dog had a link up with his brother (the 2 labs) pic.twitter.com/S3yHdQoNGM — J spillzzz♦️ (@jeremiahspiller) May 18, 2018

This is sooo wild my dog did the same thing. My dog is on the left his brother he found is on the right pic.twitter.com/65t0rXzdcc — ✨Glo Bae ✨ (@Melyssious) May 18, 2018

While Louie belongs to @itswalela’s parents, they too are a proud pet parent, caring for several rescue animals with their partner.