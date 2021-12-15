Two weeks ago, Max the dog was found five minutes away from his old home in El Paso, Texas, and was recently reunited with his family in Nebraska

Dog Missing for Over Two Years Reunited with Owners Thanks to Microchip

An animal-loving couple and their beloved dog are back together again after more than two years apart.

While living in El Paso, Texas Yesenia Madrigal and Richard Figueroa, lost their 13-year-old canine dog named Max. The dog ran off after a gate was left open at the couple's home, KETV reported.

"I called everyone. If I could have called a SWAT team, I probably would have," Madrigal told KVIA-TV about her reaction to losing the pet, adding that she always held out hope her family would eventually find Max.

Two weeks ago, Madrigal and Figueroa received a call at their new home in Omaha, Nebraska, notifying them that Max had been found.

"I honestly thought it was a cruel joke. I honestly did," Madrigal said.

Fortunately, Max is microchipped, which helped those who found him identify his owners, along with Madrigal and Figueroa's updated contact information on the American Kennel Club website.

"Always microchip your animals. We are living proof," Madrigal said of being reunited with Max again.

Max was found only five minutes away from his owners' old home in El Paso.

dog and owner reunited

An online fundraiser was created to help fly Madrigal and Figueroa out to Texas to reunite with Max since the couple was unable to afford the trip on their own. KETV reported that once the fundraiser was posted a man named Barry stepped up and paid for the entire trip.