Puppy Reunited with Family After Reportedly Being 'Tossed' from a Moving Car on Idaho Highway

A puppy in Idaho is on the mend after reportedly being thrown out of a car traveling on a highway, according to police.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, an Idaho State Police Trooper was flagged down by a woman on Interstate 84, who claimed to have witnessed a puppy being “tossed from a window of a moving car,” according to a news release.

Afterwards, the woman, who was not able to provide police with any information about the alleged driver or vehicle, pulled over to stay with the puppy until additional help arrived.

“Regardless of how you feel about dogs, I'm just amazed that someone would do that to a little puppy," Idaho State Police Cpl. Brandon Bake, the responding officer, told KTVB.

Fortunately, the puppy did not appear to be seriously injured.

According to the West Valley Humane Society, the Shih Tzu, who they estimated to be around 10 weeks old, “suffered some road rash around his mouth and paws” but otherwise appeared to be fine.

In a separate social media post shared later that night, the animal shelter wrote that the dog was getting plenty of love and “receiving the appropriate care for his wounds.”

The woman who first alerted the authorities to the canine in need also offered to adopt the puppy, should a suitable owner not be found.

In a subsequent update, police shared that they had been able to connect with the dog’s owner.

Before being found on the highway, earlier on Tuesday the dog was “reported stolen” from a home in Nampa, according to the news release.

The dog’s owner, Rosario Nunez, told KTVB that she was “very upset, sad and mad at the same time” after learning about what had allegedly happened to the puppy, whose name is Panda. “Why would people do that? It’s a little animal, you have to treat them like family."

According to the outlet, the puppy was reunited with his family on Thursday.