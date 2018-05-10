Animal Lover Reunites Daughters with Dog Who Went Missing During Their Father's Fatal Accident

An Ohio family has found the silver lining after a tragic accident.

According to WKYC, Sam Hejduk of Madison, Ohio, recently died in a car accident leaving behind a grieving wife and two daughters.

In the vehicle with Hejduk at the time of the accident was his wife Courtney, who suffered broken bones and internal bleeding but is expected to recover, and the family’s dog Max.

Max went missing in the chaos of the crash, adding up to one more loss for the Hejduk family.

Thankfully, Vanessa Petrosky of Remi’s Pet Recovery stepped in to help. Petrosky, an animal lover, started her rescue group in an effort to track down missing pets and return them to their owners.

“I needed to get this dog for this family whose lives were just turned upside down,” Petrosky told WKYC. “Two girls lost their father, their mom is still in the hospital and now their dog is gone.”

A few days after Max went missing, Petrosky was able to locate the canine and return him to his family, sharing the reunion on the group’s Facebook page.

A GoFundMe page has been started on behalf of the Hejduk family, for those who would like to help during this difficult time.