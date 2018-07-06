Smiles Guaranteed! Watch a Lost Dog Dance with Delight After Reuniting with Owner

It can be scary being away from your loved ones, especially when your separation was one big misunderstanding.

But, as they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder. And it looks like Daisy the lost dog’s heart grew three full sizes during her two weeks away from owner Joyce Adams.

The canine recently managed to slip away from Adams and was missing for more than two weeks. Luckily, Mississippi’s City of Jackson Animal Shelter found Daisy and was able to reunite her with her grateful owner.

Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter, a non-profit, all-volunteer animal welfare group that works in tandem with the City of Jackson (Mississippi) Animal Shelter, caught Daisy and Adams’s reunion on camera and shared the endearing clip on Facebook.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

In the video, Daisy is adorably overwhelmed to see her mom again, and expresses her excitement by eagerly dancing on, around and under Adams, who simply can’t hold back her appreciative giggles.

If you’re not smiling by the end of this clip, you need to watch it again.