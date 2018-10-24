Dog Returned to Arizona Animal Shelter for Being 'Too Good,' Internet Gets Angry

Being a good boy is what landed Binx back at the shelter.

According to a Facebook post from the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA (AAWL), the happy, friendly and well-behaved canine was recently returned to AAWL just 48 hours after being adopted.

The pet parent’s reason for bringing the pooch back? Binx was “too good” of a dog. He gets along with kids and other dogs, is potty trained and loves to play. Commenters flooded the Facebook post with angry notes about irresponsible dog ownership, though shelter staff isn’t overly concerned.

“They decided they wanted more of a challenge, and I think the only challenging part of me is how devastatingly handsome I am,” the shelter wrote on Facebook, speaking for the near-perfect up.

AAWL, which is the largest no-kill shelter in Arizona, happily took back Binx.

“We try and create a very positive space since we will accept our animals back at any time in their life,” Michael Morefield, AAWL’s communications director, told PEOPLE. “They did not adopt another dog from us, but we hope they find the right fit!”

Now, the shelter is working on finding Binx a new home. While he waits for this perfect match, Binx is being treated to plenty of pats and walks.

Along with being affectionate and easy-going, Binx is also patient. The tan-colored canine was originally found roaming the desert by himself, according to Morefield. The dog was picked up by animal-loving hikers who worked to find Binx’s original owners for one month. After no one claimed the dog, the hikers brought him to AAWL to find a forever home.

If you think your life has room for a very, very good boy, you can apply to adopt Binx at AAWL’s website.