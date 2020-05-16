2 Dog Rescuers and 14 Dogs Killed in Crash While Transporting Animals to Find New Homes

At the time of the accident, the two rescuers were en route to Canada with 48 dogs who were set to be placed for adoption

Two Arizona-based animal rescuers and 14 dogs died on Friday morning after getting into a one-car crash in Idaho.

Christopher Kracht, 40, and Ann Watson, 38, were en route to Canada with 48 dogs, who were set to be placed for adoption, when their vehicle “left the interstate on the left shoulder, went into the median and struck an embankment,” according to the Idaho State Police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Watson, who founded the nonprofit Who Saved Who Rescue, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Kracht, who was driving, succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital. According to local police, Kracht was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, while Watson was not.

Kracht and Watson were in a relationship, her brother Doug told The Arizona Republic. The pair shared two daughters, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs.

“Investigating troopers say, sadly, in addition to the two people killed in the crash, 14 of the dogs were also found deceased,” local police said, going on to note that an additional 18 dogs have been found.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Image zoom Ann Watson GoFundMe

Image zoom Scene of the crash Idaho State Police

Although police initially said on Friday that 16 animals remained unaccounted for, the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue, which is assisting the police, have since shared that “there are only two loose.”

Police went on to note that the found dogs will be picked up and continue on to Canada “where shelters are waiting to place the dogs in adopted homes.”

As the search for the missing animals continued on Friday, Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue gave thanks to all of the volunteers who joined in to help.

“We have a wonderful rescue community and so many wonderful people who have volunteered to help in anyway [sic] possible. We cannot tell you how much that means to each and everyone of us today we have had a very traumatic day however the animals that were found [are] alive are safe,” they wrote, alongside numerous photos of the individual dogs.

“We have traps set that we will be monitoring through the night. Again there are only two loose. We do not want people to be on the freeway and endangering their lives please stay safe,” they added.

Many in the animal rescue community have also mourned Watson's death, calling her an “inspiration” and a “special person with a huge heart.”

“Ann was tragically killed in an auto accident on her way to rescue animals, that was her passion,” her brother’s wife, Kristin Kelley, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“She leaves behind 2 little girls who unfortunately lost their father in the accident as well. Please consider donating to help pay for funeral arrangements, including bringing her home from another state, as well as support for the girls!” Kelley added. “We ask that you please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”