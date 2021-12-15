Dog Rescued After 'Repeatedly' Falling Through Ice Covering Lake in Northern Colorado

The Poudre Fire Authority shared a video of the rescue on Monday shortly after pulling the petrified pup to safety

A dog in northern Colorado is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped on top of an icy lake on Monday.

The Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) said on Facebook that it received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time regarding a dog that had ventured out onto the ice of a small lake. The caller claimed the canine had "repeatedly" fallen through thinner patches of ice and was struggling to return to shore on its own.

A trained PFA responder wearing a yellow ice suit managed to reach the petrified pup and safely secure it to a bodyboard, which fellow responders pulled to shore.

Video of the daring rescue shared on the PFA's Facebook page shows the dog nervously perched on the bodyboard with the first responder lying flat on his stomach beside the canine.

The PFA lauded the individual who called for help on Monday for knowing what to do during the emergency.

"Thankfully, the caller knew to call for help and did not attempt to go out onto the ice and rescue the dog themselves," the authority wrote on Facebook.

The PFA used Monday's incident to remind the public about the dangers of icy bodies of water and proper safety protocols.

"The best thing you can do if your pet runs out onto an icy pond or if you see any animal in icy water is to call for help," PFA shared. "Icy water can affect your mental and physical abilities in a matter of seconds. Plus, the depth of the water and strength of the ice can be very unpredictable."