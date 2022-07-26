'Extremely Grateful' Dog Rescued from Colorado Mountain Hike
After getting dog-tired during a hike in Manitou Springs, Colorado, Roland the pup needed a helping hand.
According to El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR), the nonprofit's volunteer rescuers received a call about a dog in need on Sunday.
"Our team was called out early this morning to help a four-legged hiker down from Barr Camp," EPCSAR posted about the rescue on Facebook.
Barr Camp is a rustic lodge and campsite located on the Barr Trail on Pikes Peak. To reach Barr Camp, most visitors hike 6.5 miles on Barr Trail, starting at the trailhead and hiking up Pikes Peak. According to Barr Camp's website, the hike to the site gains 3,800 ft in elevation, with most of the gain over the first three miles of the trail.
RELATED: Hero Dog Leads Rescuers to His Injured Owner After Man's 70-Foot Fall from a Tahoe Forest Ridge
The dog, named Roland, rescued by EPCSAR, was on the return hike from Barr Camp to the trailhead with his owner when he started requiring help.
"After being carried for many miles, Roland and his dad were extremely grateful that we were able to lend some helping hands and get them down to their vehicle safely," EPCSAR wrote in their post, which featured a photo of rescuers carrying a smiley Roland.
The nonprofit responsible for the rescue noted that Roland's owner carried the dog for several miles before EPCSAR stepped in to help.
RELATED: Rescuers Save Foster Dog Missing For Days from N.J. Drain Pipe: 'Unbelievable that He's Alive'
Multiple animal lovers commented on EPCSAR's rescue post, complimenting the nonprofit for taking the time to assist the dog.
"Thank you for helping the goodest boy get down the big hill!" wrote one commenter.
"12/10 good boy worth the rescue," added another.