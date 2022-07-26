'Extremely Grateful' Dog Rescued from Colorado Mountain Hike

"Our team was called out early this morning to help a four-legged hiker down from Barr Camp," EPCSAR posted about the rescue on Facebook.

Barr Camp is a rustic lodge and campsite located on the Barr Trail on Pikes Peak. To reach Barr Camp, most visitors hike 6.5 miles on Barr Trail, starting at the trailhead and hiking up Pikes Peak. According to Barr Camp's website, the hike to the site gains 3,800 ft in elevation, with most of the gain over the first three miles of the trail.