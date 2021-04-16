Dog Rescued After Getting Paw Stuck in Escalator at New Jersey PATH Train Station

On Wednesday, police officers freed a dog caught in an escalator by his paw at New Jersey's Journal Square PATH Station.

The furry commuter, named Scott, got his left paw caught in the escalator around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfredini and Matthew Maiello rushed to the unusual scene after hearing the panicked screams of the dog's owner. Upon their arrival, the officers pushed the emergency stop button on the escalator to keep the situation from getting worse, according to local news station ABC7.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The police then requested the help of the Port Authority Emergency Service Unit and the station's maintenance staff to disassemble the part of the escalator and free Scott.

"We removed the bottom plate, and the dog's paw was stuck pretty good in there," Maiello told ABC7.

After opening the escalator, Officer Manfredini comforted the dog while Maiello helped to free the animal.

path train Credit: Getty

Maiello added, "The dog was patient with us, and we were able to get the paw freed, and they took the dog to the vet for treatment."

In a photo shared by the Port Authority New York and New Jersey Twitter account, Manfredini can be seen cradling a freed Scott, who appeared happy amid the circumstances.

"On April 14, at the @PATHTrain Journal Square Station, PAPD & ESU officers rescued a white Pomeranian dog stuck at the bottom of an escalator," Port Authority tweeted with the shot. "Thankfully, the dog, Scott, was freed, and officers were able to secure a taxi so the dog could be taken to an animal hospital."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.