Dog Rescued After Being Chained to Steel Rod on Beach as the Tide Came in, Mass. Man Arrested

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after he allegedly chained a dog to a steel rod on the beach as the tide came in.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 29, a trooper was dispatched to Winthrop Parkway after a dog had been reported abandoned and tied to a pole at Short Beach, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Monday.

The dog, a 50-lb. male pit bull mix named Killer, "had a thick metal chain around his neck with a heavy rock attached to it, preventing the dog from escaping," police said.

According to police, the dog had been "left in a secluded portion of the beach close to the waterline, chained to the piece of rebar exposed at the bottom of the walkway where it meets the sand at the high tide line."

"During certain parts of the day this portion of the beach is completely submerged, with the tide rising as high as street level, past the point where the dog was chained," police described. "The dog was at risk [of] drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn't been found."

Police investigated over the next several days, and with the help of local video surveillance identified Elias Pacheco-Osario as a suspect. The 27-year-old was brought in for questioning on Friday, and allegedly told police that he had abandoned the dog because "he had decided he could not keep the dog any longer."

Pacheco-Osario was charged with animal cruelty. He posted his $340 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday. It is not clear if he has obtained legal representation at this time.