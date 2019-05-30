Rescuers Brave Oklahoma Floods to Save Dog 'Clinging for Life' to Tree Stuck in 12-Ft. of Water

Image zoom Joshua Morton for American Humane

Roscoe the dog may have nine lives.

The canine is one of many animals American Humane’s rescue team has pulled from the dangerous floods in Muskogee area of Oklahoma. The Washington D.C.-based team — complete with a veterinarian, trained floodwater responders, medical supplies and a 50-ft. boat — was dispatched to the state at the request of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

American Humane’s team has been assisting with search-and-rescue missions for companion and farm animals since they arrived in the state several days ago. Roscoe came on to their radar after the dog’s owners, forced to evacuate before they could pick up Roscoe, reached out to the organization for help.

“American Humane, Code 3 Associates and firefighters with the Webbers Falls Fire Department launched boats on a rescue mission into the swirling soup of contaminated floodwaters. The location where Roscoe had been left in a fenced yard was now under 10 to 12 feet of water. More than two days had passed since the flooding began and we were not sure if he would have been able to survive the ordeal,” American Humane Rescue veterinarian Lesa Staubus, DVM said of the Roscoe’s rescue in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma.

Thankfully, as the team moved closer to Roscoe’s home, they spotted the dog’s head and front paws “clinging for life in the branches of a tree.”

Dr. Saubus said she could see “fear and exhaustion” in Roscoe’s eyes as they ended his horrible ordeal by pulling him from the muddy water and onto American Humane’s boat.

“With careful teamwork we were able to safely get Roscoe into our boat and into a transport kennel. As he was transported out of the flood area he promptly collapsed into a deep sleep. His poor body was exhausted. We are happy to report that the following morning, after he had had food and rest, he seemed much more settled, although no doubt still traumatized,” she added.

Roscoe will be cared for by one of American Humane’s shelter partners until his family is back in a home and able to care for him again.