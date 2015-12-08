Dog Reportedly Shoots, Wounds Pizza Delivery Man

We’re not really in favor of canine gun violence here at PEOPLE, but when pizza gets involved, lines can be crossed.

Friday, a Toledo, Ohio, dog — possibly upset about the time it took for his pizza to arrive — reportedly shot pizza delivery man Ryan Brill in the leg.

The homeowner, Anthony Wulf, claims the gun went off when it fell onto the floor after his dog knocked it off a table, but he could possibly be covering for his dog — we just don’t know.

Brill’s injuries were not serious, but it’s unclear whether he’ll retain his zest for pizza delivery in the wake of such an attack.

The dog, whose name was not released to the press, has presumably been downgraded from “good boy” and is correspondingly devastated.