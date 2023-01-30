Dog Recovering After Being Found Cemented to the Ground in Florida: 'He Was Left to Die'

"Trooper" the dog was found with 22 ailments, including paralysis, a heart murmur, worms, an enlarged prostate, and corneal ulcers

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on January 30, 2023 05:18 PM
dog rescued from cement
Dog rescued from cement. Photo: Tri-County Humane/Facebook

A dog found cemented to the ground in Boca Raton, Florida, is recovering this week after a local shelter took him in.

"Trooper," as the shelter is appropriately calling the pup, was discovered "completely stuck" to the sidewalk. The dog was cemented to the walkway for an unknown period of time.

"He was left to die. The smell was unbearable," the Tri-County Animal Rescue wrote in a Jan 23. Facebook post about the dog's rescue and current recovery.

"There was no way a dog could have ended up like this overnight," the post said about the 10-year-old canine. "How long was it going on? How long does he have? Did he get to us in time?"

The shelter shared that the dog had maggots "crawling from his fur," overgrown nails, and terrible dental decay. After many tests, they found 22 medical conditions "in one dog diagnosed in one day."

The most critical ailments were paralysis, heart murmur, corneal ulcers, worms, enlarged prostate, severe periodontal disease, ear infections, and a UTI.

In the post, the shelter said Trooper's medical expenses had already reached $2,500 and were expected to keep growing as the dog sees specialists to help him walk again. In just a few days, over 445 people have donated more than $17,000 to help the little pup heal.

dog rescued from cement
Dog rescued from cement. Tri-County Humane/Facebook

On Sunday, the shelter posted an update on Instagram featuring a video of Trooper standing with assistance. "Getting stronger every day with all of your support!" the Tri-County Humane wrote alongside the video.

Animal lovers who want to donate to Trooper's care can learn more at Tri-County Humane's website.

