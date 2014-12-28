Dog Puts Herself In Time-Out After Making Mischief
Well, someone's on the Naughty List this year
Autumn is a true rebel and a pup-tastic example for dogs everywhere. She’s so brilliant that she knows the crime is totally worth the time she’ll have to spend in naughty dog jail.
Huzzah, Autumn! We support your impish ways, wholeheartedly.