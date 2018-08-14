Dog Photobomb Turns Couple's Wedding Vows into Laugh Out Loud Moment

Dogs have amazing comedic timing.

If you have a magical, romantic, serious moment you want to capture on camera, you are just inviting canine trouble, especially if this moment is at a wedding.

The most recent unforgettable dog wedding photobomb occurred at Rainbow Ranch Lodge in Big Sky, Montana, on July 28, reports WFLA.

Good Road Co

Angie Blumberg and Jayce Conway married at the scenic locale and made sure their 6-year-old Labrador retriever Boone was a part of the nuptials, sitting the dog up front during the ceremony.

Boone took advantage of this space by stretching out and pulling funny faces.

Good Road Co

Photographer Chris Davis of Good Road Co had no trouble snapping a few quick photos of Boone’s antics, since the one-dog show was occurring right in the middle of wedding action.

Good Road Co

“He’s a really well-trained dog,” Conway told Today, adding that the pooch stayed put during the procession. But ultimately the dog couldn’t resist the grass and happy mood.