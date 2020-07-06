Pet Owners Swear By This Portable Paw Cleaner for Keeping Their Carpets Spotless

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

While there are plenty of pros to owning a dog (unlimited snuggles and kisses being one of them), one undeniable con is constantly cleaning and grooming your furry friend. While this necessary task ensures your pup stays healthy (and your carpet stays white), it certainly gets tedious. Thankfully, Amazon customers have revealed the compact and simple tool they use to keep their pet from tracking in unwanted dirt: the Paw Plunger.

The Paw Plunger is a portable paw washer that seamlessly cleans your puppy's lower legs and paws after every walk. The ergonomic, canister-shaped device has a hole at the top filled with soft cleaning bristles and a handle for easy use. You can carry this lightweight and leak-proof tool with you on a hike or in the car, or leave it outside your front door for quick post-walk cleaning.

While dirt and mud are a primary cleaning concern for pet owners, dogs can also track in salt, sand, and germs. This top-rated tool ensures all these unwanted substances are easily removed from your pup’s feet before entering your home to reduce stains and messes. To use, simply add water to the Paw Plunger, dip each of your dog's paws into the hole at the top, and then move them up and down gently to brush against the inner bristles. Pat each paw dry, dump the dirty water out, and you’re good to go.

Best of all, the Amazon product comes highly recommended by nearly 1,000 pet parents who left it a positive review. Customers are calling it the “perfect solution for backyard paws” and “great for dogs who love to dig.” One happy shopper wrote, “It really works, is inexpensive, is well-built, and solves a lot of the problems when you have dogs that go outside”

While the Paw Plunger is already affordable, it’s currently on sale for an extra 33 percent off, making it even more budget-friendly. Available in multiple sizes (petite, medium, and large), this helpful cleaning tool will make caring for your fur baby that much easier.

Image zoom Amazon