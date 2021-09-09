47 Percent Of Dog Owners Experience Separation Anxiety While Away From Their Pets, Survey Finds

Pet parents in Arizona and New York experience more separation anxiety than dog owners in other states, according to the survey

Separation anxiety can be a common issue for canines who spend long periods away from their owners, and some humans report feeling it too.

Nearly half of the dog owners questioned (47%) for a recent CertaPet survey of over 2,600 American pooch parents said they experienced separation anxiety while spending time away from their pets.

Separation anxiety was most common in surveyed dog owners from Arizona; the pet parents ranked 13.1% higher than the national average. Pet parents in New York were close behind at 11.03%, followed by and Virginia and Maryland at 8.97% apiece.

On the flip side, Colorado dog owners reported separation anxiety in their pets at a 5.58% higher rate than the national average. Florida was next at 4.98%, while Michigan and Pennsylvania came in at 4.62% each.

Of those surveyed, 76% said their pups experience separation anxiety. Nearly the same number of Americans said they would get another dog if it meant making their other pooch less anxious.

When it comes to traveling, Americans are willing to leave their dogs behind for an average of nine days, per the survey. They are typically willing to leave their furry friend alone for roughly 6.7 hours each day at home.

According to CertaPet's findings, half of the surveyed dog owners say their dog barks and makes noises when left home alone. About one-quarter of owners reported their dogs urinating or defecating in response to being left alone. Another quarter of respondents said their pups destroy property when left by themselves.

Among the most popular solutions for separation anxiety in dogs is exercise, with 46.7% of Americans opting for this option to soothe their pet. Nearly 40% of owners utilize interactive dog toys, while another 32.4% go for calming treats.

These efforts speak to the special bonds people have with their pets. In fact, over one-third of the surveyed pup owners consider their dog more important than a significant other — 70% even said they would end a relationship if their partner refused to allow their dog around as frequently as they'd like.