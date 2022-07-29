"Making my boys last say the best I can ❤️," dog owner Ellie Buckler wrote, "So many hugs and kisses"

Dog Owner Details Her Pet's Last Day in Heartbreaking TikTok: '12 Years Wasn't Long Enough'

A dog owner is saying goodbye to her best friend.

In a now-viral video shared to TikTok last Thursday, Ellie Buckler detailed her pup Baxter's last day.

In the emotional clip to the tune of "Stuff We Did" from Up, Buckler is seen cuddling the shar pei. "Making my boys [sic] last say the best I can ❤️," she wrote. "So many hugs and kisses."

Later on in the day, Buckler fed her dog a special treat: fast food. "Last McDonald's breakfast," she wrote, showing a scene of him slowly munching on a burger.

"Little slow walk to the shop for some ham ❤️" she said of their next adventure. "Sharing our last packet together," the pet parent continued, as the two ate the cold cuts.

"More cuddles ❤️" she said of their down time together, showing Baxter cuddled up with another dog.

The emotional day continued as Buckler showed Baxter "trying naughty choccy for the first time," which he finished with a cup of tea.

"Final car trip," she wrote, in the dog's ride to the vet.

After the visit, Buckler added a video of the sunset when she came home, featuring a rainbow. "Off over the rainbow bridge," she wrote. "Running in the big fields in the sky ❤️ love yoor forever baby boy 🌈 12 years wasnt long enough."

In the comments of the video, which has since been viewed over 12 million times, Buckler opened up about her late pet's health.

"Little explanation for everyone wondering, he was 12 years old, he had started to really struggle with walking & struggled to breath too… He was on lots of painkillers & it wasn't fair to watch him suffer anymore, it would have been selfish of us to let him carry on in that state," she explained.

"He had never eaten a McDs or choc before, the past few months he's only been able to have dry food so we thought we'd let him have all the nice things," she added of the last snacks they shared together.

Among the 33,000 comments on the post, TikTok users shared their condolences and agreed they're scared to say goodbye to their dogs one day, too.

"I cry thinking about when my dog is going to leave and he's not even 2 yet," one user commented.

"Lost my girl yesterday, we were traveling back from holiday so we didn't get to say goodbye, I so wanted this for her," commented another.

Following Baxter's passing, Buckler has continued to post throwback videos of the shar pei to the platform.

In one video, Baxter was seen waiting for his owner to open a doggy gate. "What I hope to see waiting for me when I get to the gates of heaven," she wrote.

"My bestfriend, miss u always 🌈❤️," she captioned the clip.

In another video, Baxter is seen playing with his mom.