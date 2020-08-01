Dog Owner Arrested After Puppy Rescued from 131-Degree Car in California

The puppy, named Boomer, has been taken to the local Humane Society

A small dog was rescued this week in Riverside County, California, after it was left in a hot car with a temperature of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Boomer, a puppy, on Facebook on Tuesday, revealing that his owner had been arrested for animal cruelty.

Officers were alerted to Boomer's predicament after a passerby heard the pup yelping from inside a car on Monday. At the time, it was 99 degrees Fahrenheit outside, the sheriff's office said.

"After realizing the dog was not moving and in distress, he rescued the dog from the vehicle and rendered aid," the sheriff's office said in its Facebook statement. Officers placed Boomer into an air-conditioned patrol car upon arrival, and the dog has been given to the Ramona Humane Society in San Jacinto, California.

Sheriffs deputies noted the inside temperature of the car Boomer was left inside reached 131 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a photo of the thermometer shared by the sheriff's office on Facebook.

"As a reminder, NEVER leave children or pets alone in a vehicle for even a moment," the sheriff's office said.

"Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach more than 120°F within minutes, even with the windows partly opened on a cloudy day. Exposure to such high temperatures can quickly kill a person or pet. A body temperature of just 107°F may cause brain damage or death from heatstroke."