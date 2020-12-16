The German Shepard was not seriously injured and is now recovering at Volusia County's animal services agency

Dog Nicknamed 'Miracle' After Surviving Being Thrown from Motel Balcony in Florida

A dog is being hailed as a "miracle" after she was thrown off the second floor of a motel balcony in Daytona Beach, Florida, and survived.

Volusia Sheriff's deputies and Daytona Beach police officers responded to a report of a woman, whom authorities labeled a "suicidal person," on Monday at a motel in Daytona Beach.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies knocked on her motel door multiple times before the woman came out with the dog on a leash. The woman picked the dog up and "suddenly threw over the railing to the ground," the sheriff's office said.

Surviving the fall, "the dog landed feet first and ran away, but was corralled by bystanders," the sheriff's office said.

The German Shepard has since been nicknamed "Miracle" after the harrowing experience, the Volusia Sheriff's office said in a tweet Tuesday, and is now recovering at the county's animal services agency.

Miracle was taken to the Atlantic Animal Hospital in Port Orange for an emergency evaluation before arriving in the care of Animal Services. While she was not seriously injured, Miracle had a sewing needle lodged in her right thigh, which was removed.

The sheriff's office said that a petition for custody of Miracle will be scheduled in the upcoming weeks.