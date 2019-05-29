Sun-Loving Dog That Frequently Naps on Driveway and Looks 'Dead' Tired Alarms Neighbors

Hudson may seem like a dog with little talent, but his ability to deceive people with his lifeless naps might just be his best accomplishment.

Customers at Rick’s Automotive, located in Muscatine, Iowa, are often distracted by Hudson the husky, whose naps turn the customers from concerned to panicked over the pet’s wellbeing.

“My wife and I, we’re dog lovers. So I thought oh, what’s going on with that dog?” a customer told WQAD, after the couple noticed Hudson was lying lifelessly on the driveway of the auto body shop.

“I had second thoughts, and said, well maybe I should see if he is okay,” the customer added.

However, the customers have no reason to panic: Hudson is merely taking one of his routine naps, naps which often confuse onlookers into thinking the dog is dead, rather than just resting in the sun, as owner and mechanic Dustin Trimble confirmed.

“He’s not dead. He’s just sleeping. He likes the sun,” Trimble told WQAD.

Hudson, a 2-year-old Siberian husky, loves both customers and the sun, and can be found at Rick’s Automotive everyday.

“He’s alive and well, and he just likes to sunbathe without a swimming suit,” Hudson lover Kay Wilson told WQAD.

According to Trimble, Hudson can always be found either in the auto body shop, out on the driveway, or by the fence. Customers can always expect nothing but a friendly hello from the neighborhood husky.

“He might have a little bit of a following, I guess,” Trimble added.