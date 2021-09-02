Canadian Meteorologist's Dog Named Storm Interrupts Live Weather Report to Look for Treats 

"Yes, Storm is in the building," Canadian weather reporter Anthony Farnell said as his dog took center stage during his live broadcast

Global Toronto meteorologist Anthony Farnell's dog Storm made an on-air appearance, and fans loved it!

Last Friday, the mini goldendoodle interrupted Farnell's live broadcast and searched for treats in front of the green screen, blocking some of the weather report.

"Yes, Storm is in the building, getting some treats, walking on thin air," the reporter said in a viral video of the adorable incident shared by Global News. The clip shows the oblivious fluffy dog sniffing around for treats throughout a large part of the weather segment.

Viewers appeared impressed by Farnell's ability to continue with the weather report despite the distraction.

"Love how the weatherman didn't miss a beat and continued as if the dog wasn't there. And kudos to Storm, who didn't make a sound. Most dogs bark if they are ignored. Very professional," one fan commented.

Another joked, "I'm not sure I heard a single word of what he said, Storm had all my attention, lol."

One person quipped, "TV news broadcasts everywhere should be required to have random dog cameos."

Storm has his own Instagram account (@stormtheweatherdog), and after the viral broadcast last Friday, the account manager shared a headshot of the dog in a red Global News bandana.

"I'm a member of the Global News team, that's a given," reads the photo's caption. "Don't act like you're not impressed."

Global Toronto viewers are no stranger to Storm as Farnell regularly takes the pet to work.

"I like having him with me because it sure beats leaving him at home alone. It makes it much easier to work the longer days knowing that my pooch is happy and with me. He always gives me a needed break, either just by being there for a quick cuddle or forcing me to get out for some fresh air in the middle of the day," the meteorologist told Pawsh Magazine in 2019.

Farnell told the outlet his dog "has his own routine that includes a tour of the entire news station going desk to desk begging for treats."

"The downside is I know he's packing on the pounds because there's probably over a dozen other employees that now bring in their own dog treats for him," he added.

Storm has had other viral appearances in the past, including in 2012 when he interrupted Global Toronto anchor Leslie Roberts during his evening news report.

"I had already brought my new little puppy into work once, and believe it or not, the Global News viewers helped me find the name Storm thanks to an online poll," Farnell told Pawsh Magazine. "That was cute but, what happened the following month is what really made him a 'GLOBAL' sensation."