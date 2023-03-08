Dog Named Mom, Beloved for Her 'Good Soul,' Is Still Waiting to Get Adopted After 2 Years with Texas Rescue

After looking after herself for ages, and two years at Texas pet rescue, Mom the dog is ready to have someone dote on her for the rest of her life.

The pit bull/Labrador retriever mix arrived at Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue in Houston over two years ago. The Texas nonprofit is dedicated to "rescuing homeless and abandoned puppies" and finding them temporary housing with "volunteers, foster homes, local veterinarians, trainers, and boarding facilities" until the canines are adopted, Crystal Netardus, the president of Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue, tells PEOPLE.

Mom, estimated to be between 7 to 8 years old, landed at Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue after her rescue from Conroe, Texas, where she was found wandering after someone shot at her.

"She was skinny, had heartworms, ear and eye infections, and had BB holes in her, plus a stick lodged in the roof of her mouth that was rotting," Netardus says of Mom's early days with the rescue.

Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue helped Mom recover and discovered a "beautiful girl" underneath all the neglect the dog had experienced before she arrived at the rescue.

Angie Guerra-Reyna for ARG Photography

"We believe she spent the first part of her life outdoors, so she is very grateful to be inside. She has wonderful house manners and is low maintenance. She is sweet with all people and is good with young kids. She is great with all dogs. She has low energy requirements and would like a daily walk, but it isn't necessary. She likes to sunbathe in the yard and chew bones," Netardus adds, noting that Mom is an ideal dog for many different environments.

Unfortunately, while Mom seems like a total package — a laid-back, grateful, affectionate canine who is kind to everyone — she still hasn't found her forever home.

"She has four strikes against her; she is a large breed, has black fur, is a senior, and is a pit bull mix. Any one of those alone is hard to adopt out," the rescue president says about why Mom is still searching for an adopter two years after arriving at Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue.

In May, Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue moved Mom in with pet foster parent Nancy Byron, who is devoted to finding Mom the loving home she deserves.

Angie Guerra-Reyna for ARG Photography

"She just has a good soul," Byron explains of the "80 something" pound pooch.

Mom's foster parent says the canine has exhibited phenomenal manners during her extended stay and is the perfect pup for someone who doesn't adore long walks since Mom herself only wants one short stroll a day.

But what Mom wants more than anything else — maybe except treats — is love and affection.

"It's like you can tell she hasn't had the greatest life, and so she's just grateful to be loved," Byron says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She's so gentle. She even takes her treats gently. She's just so content with small kindnesses," she adds.

Those who think Mom — who is also "100% house and potty trained," per Netardus — is a perfect match for them and want to end the dog's two-year wait for a forever home should apply to adopt Mom online.

To learn more about Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue and how to support the nonprofit's work, visit the rescue's website.

.