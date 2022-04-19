A cliff technician in Cornwall, England, equipped with a sausage roll helped entice a missing dog named Henry out of a fissure

Dog Missing for Days and Thought to Be Dead Found in Cave and Led to Safety with a Sausage Roll

A dog that was presumed dead after falling off a cliff has been rescued alive - thanks to a an elaborate mission involving a sausage roll.

A dog that was presumed dead after falling off a cliff has been rescued alive - thanks to a an elaborate mission involving a sausage roll.

Rescuers saved a dog — presumed dead after he went missing by a cliff — by tempting the canine with a sausage roll.

Henry the dog's owners feared their pet had fallen down a fissure by the South West Coast Path in England and died after the dog disappeared during a walk along the trail.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Several days after Henry went missing, several coastguards in Boscastle, Cornwall, found the dog alive and went to work saving the hungry pet.

The pooch vanished on April 8 while he and his owners were walking along the South West Coast Path in an area known as The Strangles, according to SWNS.

Rescuers tried to find the dog when the pup initially disappeared, but searches and drone flyovers by where Henry went missing turned up nothing.

A dog that was presumed dead after falling off a cliff has been rescued alive - thanks to a an elaborate mission involving a sausage roll. Credit: SWNS

After these efforts failed to find Henry, the dog's heartbroken owners presumed their dog had died.

Two days later, someone reported a barking dog in the area where Henry went missing.

On April 10, the Boscastle Coastguard and Bude Coastguard Rescue Team responded to reports of a dog heard barking and found Henry approximately 20 feet down a fissure in a cliff.

The rescuers sent a coastguard down a rope into the fissure to free the stuck pup carefully. The canine's hero came prepared. Before descending into the fissure, the rescuer made sure they had a sausage roll on hand for the mission.

A dog that was presumed dead after falling off a cliff has been rescued alive - thanks to a an elaborate mission involving a sausage roll. Credit: SWNS

"Once set up, a cliff technician was sent down to retrieve Henry with half a sausage roll and some treats," Boscastle Coastguard told SWNS about the incident. "After about 30 minutes of shuffling and squeezing and some lassoing, we managed to get a lead around the dog and pull him up to safety to the obviously overjoyed and happy owners."

Henry's rescuer used the sausage roll to entice the dog to join them on the trip out of the fissure, where the pet's excited owners awaited him at the end.