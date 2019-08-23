Dog Missing for 5 Years Reunited with Her Family in North Carolina: 'We Could Not Be Happier'

Image zoom Zoey and her family Guilford County Animal Services/Facebook

A family was in for the surprise of their lives when they discovered that their beloved dog, who had been missing for five years, suddenly turned up at a shelter in North Carolina this week.

The Guilford County Animal Shelter shared the exciting news on their Facebook page Thursday and said they “could not be happier” after a black and white pup named Zoey turned up in the area after going missing for five years.

Zoey and her family members also appeared to be thrilled with the reunion, as shown in heartwarming photos shared by the Guilford County Animal Shelter shortly after her owners came to retrieve their lost pet.

The amazing reunion began on August 16 when Zoey was brought into the shelter as a stray. Though she had a microchip, officials with the Guildford County Animal Shelter said Zoey was unregistered so identifying her owners became a challenge.

Image zoom Zoey and her owner Guilford County Animal Services/Facebook

RELATED: Dog Stolen from Florida Family 2 Years Ago Comes Home After Being Found 2,000 Miles Away

Still, that didn’t faze the staff who worked diligently, placing calls and speaking to other shelters and clinics, to determine who originally placed the chip in Zoey.

Through their series of calls, the shelter finally learned whom Zoey’s rightful owners were and contacted them immediately — a phone call the family certainly wasn’t expecting to receive.

“Imagine her surprise that after 5 YEARS of Zoey missing, Guilford County Animal Services was calling to inform her that her precious Zoey was now at the shelter,” the animal facility wrote on Facebook.

Image zoom Zoey and her owner

The family and their children eventually made their way to Zoey at the Greensboro shelter and were happily reunited with their beloved pup in a special moment that was captured on camera.

One of the photos showed Zoey beaming alongside her owner as she stood on her hind legs and put her paws on the child’s leg.

Another featured the pup jumping onto the little girl’s leg to greet her with a kiss, while the last saw Zoy getting pet on her face as she gazed into the camera with her tongue peeking out.

“Pictured is Zoey being reunited with one of the kids in the family who just couldn’t wait for her to come through the door so she could give her a hug,” the shelter wrote. “Happy Tails Zoey and family! We could not be happier for you all!”

RELATED VIDEO: Dog Missing For 42 Days In Yellowstone Finally Reunited With Her Owners

The Guilford County Animal Shelter also used the happy story as a reminder to pet owners that microchipping their animals is available at their facility from 2 pm to 3 pm every day and only costs $10.

“This is the best way to ensure that if you and your pet become separated, your chance at a happy reunion can have this same result!” they wrote.