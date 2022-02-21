California Dog Missing for 12 Years Reunites with 'Excited' Owner: 'I'm Still in Shock'

Found 12 years after she disappeared from her house, Zoey is back with her family and her twin sister in California

She's back!

A sweet dog named Zoey, who went missing 12 years ago, recently reunited with her family in California.

After disappearing over a decade ago, Zoey turned up in Stockton, California, as a stray. Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin picked up the canine after the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office received a call about an "old and unwell " stray dog left on a piece of rural property on Feb. 10, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post about Zoey.

"Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip, and to his surprise, the dog, named Zoey, had been reported missing from Lafayette, California, in 2010. Yes, 12 years ago!" the sheriff's office shared in its post, adding that the microchip company had listed Zoey as "deceased" in their records because of the time that had passed.

Luckily, the sheriff's office still decided to contact the phone number associated with Zoey's microchip and connected with the dog's pet parent, who hadn't changed their number over the past 12 years.

On Friday, the sheriff's office shared a video from the special moment Zoey reunited with her owner Michelle. In the clip, Michelle says she adopted Zoey and the pup's twin sister from a pound. She and her family cared for the dogs for about six months before Zoey disappeared.

"We went to the store for about 20 minutes and came back, and she was missing," Michelle says in the video about Zoey's disappearance, adding that the pet and her sister are now 13 years old.