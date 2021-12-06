WATCH: Friendly Dog Meets Curious Mountain Lion Face to Face at Colorado Backyard Door

Sarah Bole filmed her dog's close encounter with a big cat at the back door of her Grand Lake, Colorado home.

It's an animal kingdom meet-cute!

On Thursday, Sarah Bole of Grand Lake, Colorado, returned home from a walk to a shocking sight. The teacher found a massive mountain lion in her backyard staring down her dog, who was safely sitting inside looking out the glass of the back door.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bole filmed the face-to-face meeting between the wild animal and her pet and posted the video on Facebook, where it has received over 105,000 views.

In the clip, Bole's dog looks out at the mountain lion standing near the patio furniture on the other side of the glass. After a few moments, the large animal steps closer to the door where the dog is sitting and starts scratching at the glass, putting a giant paw up near the canine's face.

While many others might be scared to be this close to a carnivorous wild animal, the dog treats the encounter like he is meeting a new friend. The footage from the meeting shows the pooch wagging his tail as the mountain lion draws nearer, ignoring his owner's shouts to get away from the glass. Eventually, the mountain lion walks away from the dog and the house and returns to nearby woods.

Bole told Storyful after the encounter that she was shaken during her dog's meeting with the wild animals but never felt like the mountain lion was "aggressive" towards her or her pet.