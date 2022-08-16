Rescue Dedicated to Saving Dogs from Meat Trade Suffers Deadly Fire: 'Nightmare Scenario'

Jindo Love Rescue experienced the "worst case nightmare scenario for anyone involved in rescue" on Sunday, according to the rescue's president, Patti Kim.

On August 14, a fire broke out at Jindo Love Rescue's foster center in Gimhae, South Korea, for canines rescued from the dog meat trade. Over 120 dogs were living at the center when the blaze started.

According to a release from Jindo Love Rescue and its nonprofit partner In Defense of Animals, the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the toll of the blaze is clear.

Sixteen dogs living at the foster center died because of the fire, and several other canines are in critical condition at an animal hospital. Unfortunately, many dogs went missing during the chaos caused by the fire, including pets set to fly to the U.S. to meet their adopters. Pobee, one of the dogs who died, was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles on the day of the fire.

In Defense of Animals/Jindo Love Rescue

Jindo Love Rescue has recovered 60 of the dogs living in the center at the time of the fire and is searching for more. The rescue is using a drone to help with its search, per the release.

In addition to severely impacting the dogs of Jindo Love Rescue, the fire also caused extensive damage to the rescue's foster center, requiring repairs before the building is usable again.

For now, the dogs who survived the fire and are under Jindo Love Rescue's care are living at a local shelter, in foster homes, and at a training facility. The rescue and its nonprofit partners are urgently fundraising to help Jindo Love Rescue rent temporary housing, repair their foster center, and cover vet expenses. The rescue and its partners believe it will take at least $150,000 to cover everything.

In Defense of Animals/Jindo Love Rescue

"This is a worst-case nightmare scenario for anyone involved in rescue. We're beyond heartbroken and desperately searching for survivors who have already been through so much in their lives," Patti Kim, president of Jindo Love Rescue, shared in a statement. "We're blessed to have such wonderful supporters who are already chipping in, but we have a long way to go to care for the survivors and rebuild."

In Defense of Animals and Jindo Love Rescue are dedicated to rebuilding what was lost and continuing their mission; together, the animal welfare groups have saved more than 700 dogs from South Korea's dog meat trade.

Those interested in donating to Jindo Love Rescue's recovery efforts can find the fundraiser here.