This Dog at a Maryland Winery Will Deliver Wine to Your Car to Promote Social Distancing

Social distancing might be “ruff,” but now there’s really nothing to “wine” about thanks to this delivery dog!

Like many restaurants, Stone House Urban Winery in Hagerstown, Maryland recently transitioned to delivery and take-out only as a way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

That’s when Lori Yata, co-owner of the winery, thought of the perfect way to employ no-contact delivery — with her 11-year-old dog, Soda Pup.

According to the New York Post, the 75-pound boxer mix is the new on-site delivery boy, offering curbside wine delivery to customers who order bottles of wine for pickup.

“Mom says that we all have to pitch in and pull our weight, that includes me as well. So, if you are out shopping and have kids in the car, or just want to keep your distance from other folks, give us a call and place your order,” the winery posted on Facebook, alongside a picture of Soda Pup in his delivery gear.

Soda Pup carries up to two bottles of wine at a time using a saddlebag with two pockets on either side. Not to worry, Yata told WJLA, the dog gets several breaks to rest up from his hard day at work.

“We tuck the wine in his vest and send him out with the wine bottles,” his owner told the Herald Mail. “If people don’t want to come in contact with us physically, dogs are not supposed to be able to carry the virus.”

With Soda Pup on the job, business is booming, Yata said.

“We’ve had people call in just specifically to have Soda Pup bring wine out to them.”

She added, “People have come in who were never here before. They said they came in because they saw the post about Soda Pup and they wanted to come and meet him. They get down on their knees. They love it. He is gentle, easygoing. He’s a very laid-back, big boy.”

