Helpful, Smart, and Down Right Adorable Holiday Gifts to Delight the Dog Lover in Your Life

Bring some holiday cheer to dog owners and pooch enthusiasts with these gifts that keep canines in mind  

By Kelli Bender November 12, 2021 03:59 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 11

The Dog on the Inside

Credit: Amazon

Deck the halls with bundles of dog-themed presents! This gift guide is packed with thoughtful holiday gifts for the loved ones you know probably prefer pooches to people. Read on to discover the perfect goodies for pup parents and dog lovers this season.

Buy it! Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, $149.00; Amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Put Your Best Paw Forward

Credit: Skechers

You're only a glance away from adorable dog pictures with these colorful canine-covered shoes. 

Buy it! BOBS Beach Bingo — Aloha Doodle Shoes, $48.00; Skechers. com

3 of 11

Simply Chic

Credit: Animalist Art

Turn a beloved dog into a work of art with an elegant custom pet portrait. 

Buy it! Custom Pet Poster Art, Starts at $54.00; Animalist.art

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Pop Goes the Pup

Add a bit of furry flair — with no real fur — to a gathering with these dachshund-shaped party poppers.

Buy it! Sausage Dog Crackers, $30.00; SammyandNat.com

Advertisement

5 of 11

Hop In We're Going Holiday Shopping

Help the dog lover in your life expand their holiday decor with this pillow. 

Buy it! Holiday Joyride Pillow, $108.00; OliveandCocoa.com

6 of 11

Dirty Business

Help pet parents keep the messy part of dog ownership under control this holiday season. 

Buy it! Carbona Oxy-Powered Pet Stain & Odor Remover, $18.22; Amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Make Pet Hair Disappear

Think of this vacuum as a magic wand for pet owners with fluffy pups. 

Buy it! Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $159.99; Amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Green Paw

Just when you thought dogs couldn't get better, now they come with plants. 

Buy it! Coconut Fiber Dog Planter, $60.00; UncommonGoods.com

Advertisement

9 of 11

Cheers

Make waking up a litter easier for a friend with this sweet mug that gives back to rescue dogs. 

Buy it! Merry Pitmas Mug, $16.99; GroundsandHoundsCoffee.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Pieces of Pooch

This puzzle is sure to bring a smile to a dog lover's face once it is complete.

Buy it! Dog Lover's 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, $20.00; ChronicleBooks.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

Water and Woofs

Pet owners can keep their furry friends close with these customizable water bottles.

Buy it! Custom Pet Portrait Water Bottle, $34.99; SamandJack.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kelli Bender