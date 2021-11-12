Helpful, Smart, and Down Right Adorable Holiday Gifts to Delight the Dog Lover in Your Life
Bring some holiday cheer to dog owners and pooch enthusiasts with these gifts that keep canines in mind
The Dog on the Inside
Deck the halls with bundles of dog-themed presents! This gift guide is packed with thoughtful holiday gifts for the loved ones you know probably prefer pooches to people. Read on to discover the perfect goodies for pup parents and dog lovers this season.
Buy it! Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, $149.00; Amazon.com
Put Your Best Paw Forward
You're only a glance away from adorable dog pictures with these colorful canine-covered shoes.
Buy it! BOBS Beach Bingo — Aloha Doodle Shoes, $48.00; Skechers. com
Simply Chic
Turn a beloved dog into a work of art with an elegant custom pet portrait.
Buy it! Custom Pet Poster Art, Starts at $54.00; Animalist.art
Pop Goes the Pup
Add a bit of furry flair — with no real fur — to a gathering with these dachshund-shaped party poppers.
Buy it! Sausage Dog Crackers, $30.00; SammyandNat.com
Hop In We're Going Holiday Shopping
Help the dog lover in your life expand their holiday decor with this pillow.
Buy it! Holiday Joyride Pillow, $108.00; OliveandCocoa.com
Dirty Business
Help pet parents keep the messy part of dog ownership under control this holiday season.
Buy it! Carbona Oxy-Powered Pet Stain & Odor Remover, $18.22; Amazon.com
Make Pet Hair Disappear
Think of this vacuum as a magic wand for pet owners with fluffy pups.
Buy it! Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $159.99; Amazon.com
Green Paw
Just when you thought dogs couldn't get better, now they come with plants.
Buy it! Coconut Fiber Dog Planter, $60.00; UncommonGoods.com
Cheers
Make waking up a litter easier for a friend with this sweet mug that gives back to rescue dogs.
Buy it! Merry Pitmas Mug, $16.99; GroundsandHoundsCoffee.com
Pieces of Pooch
This puzzle is sure to bring a smile to a dog lover's face once it is complete.
Buy it! Dog Lover's 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, $20.00; ChronicleBooks.com
Water and Woofs
Pet owners can keep their furry friends close with these customizable water bottles.
Buy it! Custom Pet Portrait Water Bottle, $34.99; SamandJack.com