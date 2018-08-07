Paddington ... Dog? This Adopted Pomeranian Looks Exactly Like Paddington Bear in Cute Insta Snap

Watch out Paddington Bear: this Paddington dog just stole your look!

Everett

Decked out in the classic blue duffle coat and a snazzy red hat, just toss him a marmalade sandwich and Bertie the Pomeranian could have you confused for Michael Bond’s beloved bear character.

Bertie, who has 182,000 Instagram followers, posed for this cute photo on Aug. 5. His owner joked in the caption, “So my Halloween costume arrived a few months early 😬 tho makes a pretty fun fetch toy for now.”

His post received more than 54,500 likes from his admirers who love seeing Bertie in costume.

Bertram The Pomeranian/Instagram

Bertie was abandoned at only 5 months old after his breeder owners considered him too big to sell, according to The Dodo. The 5-year-old chocolate Pomeranian now lives in New York City with artist Kathy Grayson, who works at The Hole gallery. Grayson often posts pictures of Bertie dressed in bowties and other hilarious pet wear, mixed in with snaps of him being his adorable self.

Grayson told The Dodo that Bertie is quite the charmer, too. “He will sit up like a person and dance for treats,” she shared. “I also trained him to kiss on command so if you are anywhere near him and I say kiss he will lick you. It’s adorable but now there are no free kisses; he wants a treat for them!”