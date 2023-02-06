Ghost the Rescue Dog Is Recovering After Living with a Coyote Pack for Months in Nevada

The white dog was accepted into the coyote pack but became injured — and that's when neighbors stepped in to save him

By
Published on February 6, 2023 04:16 PM
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
Photo: Fox 5 Las Vegas

After months of running with a pack of coyotes in the Nevada desert, a dog named Ghost is back among humans and will soon be up for adoption.

Before the canine's rescue, residents in the Inspirada neighborhood of Henderson, southeast of Las Vegas, had seen Ghost among the wild animals on a near-nightly basis and had posted sightings of the all-white pup on social media.

"It seems like he may have been put out there between seven and eight months, and somehow or another, the coyotes just accepted him," Susan McMullen of the Southern Nevada Trapping Team told Fox 5 Vegas.

But when neighbors began to observe that the canine was running with a limp, signaling a potential injury, they became fearful that his days among the pack could be numbered, the news station said.

Neighbors tried to approach the dog, but he eluded capture by seemingly disappearing, which is how the pet arrived at his name.

The Southern Nevada Trapping Team stepped in to help and used crowdsourced information to locate Ghost's haunts and eventually lure the dog into a crate with food. The rescuers discovered the depths of Ghost's hunger when an exam revealed that the dog had eaten rocks while in the wild because he was so hungry.

White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
Fox 5 Las Vegas

Authorities believe Ghost was dumped in the desert as a puppy, and coyotes took the dog in as one of their own. Even with his pack ties, Ghost appeared happy to be captured, Fox 5 reported.

Now, the canine is recuperating from an array of injuries, including an eye infection, an ear infection, and a broken toe – which will need to be amputated.

As of Monday, a GoFundMe account had raised more than $14,000 for Ghost's medical expenses.

After he recovers, Ghost will be up for adoption, his current caregivers said.

"He is the sweetest, most loving dog," McMullen's partner, Timi Zondiros, told the outlet. "He comes up to you; he wants to be petted; he wants to be held."

Ghost is adapting to his new life slowly, but nights are an adjustment for the dog.

Added Zondiros: "We would like for him to be adopted in a loving home where he is going to have a bed, a couch, and people to hold him."

