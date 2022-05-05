The Wisconsin Humane Society's Green Bay campus addressed the owner of the dog with a compassionate message on Facebook regarding the dog's rescue

Dog 'Doing Great' After She Was Left Tied to a Fire Hydrant in Green Bay with a Note, Backpack

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is helping find a home for a dog that was left tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week in Green Bay.

Baby Girl, a nearly 6-year-old mixed breed canine, was found at the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street, according to the organization's website.

A note from the dog's owner — identifying Baby Girl and explaining why the owner could no longer care for the pet — was found with the dog, according to WFRV-TV. A backpack filled with food, treats, and toys was also left beside the pup.

The backpack can be seen sitting next to Baby Girl in photos taken of the dog before rescuers transported the pooch to WHS' Green Bay campus.

Photos of the abandoned pup went viral after locals shared them on social media, sparking an emotional response from countless users.

One resident who posted about the dog on Facebook claims to have "sat outside with her for an hour" while trying to keep Baby Girl warm and "waiting for someone to come back" — but said, "no one did."

In its own Facebook post, the WHS confirmed Baby Girl is "doing great" while "serving her mandatory stray hold" under their care. The organization also addressed the owner of the dog with a compassionate message.

Dog Tied To Fire Hydrant in Green Bay Credit: Kylie Rose Engelhardt/Facebook

"First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend," the rescue wrote. "It's evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life."

The WHS mentioned in their message to Baby Girl's previous owner that "the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things," "the way you secured her leash so she wouldn't get hit by a car," and the way the person placed the dog "in the middle of a neighborhood where she'd be quickly found" are all signs that the pet's last caretaker loved her.

"We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks," the organization continued. "And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could."

"While we'll never let fees be a barrier and we welcome anonymous surrenders, we see that you did what you thought was best for your beloved pup and we are grateful for your compassion," WHS added. "Rest assured that she's safe, she's getting tons of attention from our team, and she's on track to find her next loving family very soon."

Addressing those who have voiced their concerns for the dog's well-being, the WHS said, "We wish you all the best and hope that if you see this, you can rest a little easier knowing your Baby Girl has a bright future ahead."