Dog Rescued from Locked Car in Walt Disney World Lot After Owner Left Pet to Visit Theme Park

No charges have been filed against the dog's owner, the Orange County Sheriffs Office, which assisted in the rescue of the canine, shared in a statement

The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) helped save a dog left in a locked car at a Walt Disney World parking lot while its owner visited the Florida theme park, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

Earlier this week, journalist Parker Branton revealed in a series of tweets that Disney World visitor Jerry Dana French said she was in a Hollywood Studios parking lot at the Orlando theme park around 5 p.m. local time on Monday when she began to hear a dog barking.

On Facebook, in a private post that the journalist obtained, French said that she found a canine locked in a car that looked like it needed help. She also wrote that she saw an empty bowl and a parking receipt from 11:48 a.m. placed in the car with the dog, Branton said.

French shared that she eventually called for help before sitting in her nearby car to wait for aid to arrive. "I started to cry at this point, and security tried to get me to leave, but I just couldn't," she wrote on Facebook, per Branton.

The journalist added that the OCSO later arrived at the scene, and the dog was removed from the vehicle and given water.

According to French, when the authorities checked on the pet, they estimated that the animal — which she said is a Maltese — had about an hour left to live.

"… it's people like Shane, Wilson, the Disney parking team, and first responders that make me have hope. Thank you, rescuers!" the animal lover wrote in her Facebook post, per Branton.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a representative for the OCSO shared: "On August 9, 2021, at 6:03 P.M., one of our deputies responded to a Hollywood Studios parking lot regarding a dog locked in a vehicle. After the dog was removed from the vehicle with the help of the Reedy Creek Fire Department, the owner was located in the park. The dog was returned to the owner, who left the park. No charges were filed."