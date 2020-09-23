Formerly 'Spoiled' Dog Left Abandoned and Tied to Tree with Note About the Pandemic

Roadie the dog arrived at the Johnson County Animal Shelter unharmed from her time tied to the tree

Roadie hit a rough patch, but now the dog is on her way to a new life.

Franklin, Indiana's Johnson County Animal Shelter ended up caring for the year-old German shepherd after she was found abandoned with "a note attached to her collar that in short said, Roadie had been sent out in the world to find her new home," according to a Facebook post from the shelter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Some additional details on how Roadie was found were provided by WTHR. The local NBC station reported that the dog was found tied to the tree with a note attached to her collar that read: "I was a spoiled girl, my dad gave me my own couch to lay on and my own memory foam bed. My dad lost his job and soon his home from COVID."

Animal control picked up the pup and brought her to Johnson County Animal Shelter, where Roadie arrived healthy and unharmed.

"This adorable girl is a social dog with a lot of puppy still left in her. Roadie is always on the move and eager to see what is next," the shelter said of the pup on Facebook adding that the "sweet girl" needs some help with basic commands and has a "high prey drive as she has managed to clear the shelter property of all Canadian Geese."

Johnson County Animal Shelter completed their post about Roadie will a call for adoption applications, especially from prospective pet parents that are "on-the-go" people looking for a best friend. The comments section of the post is filled with animal lovers eager to adopt the dog, and the shelter must've found the perfect match among all the applicants they received because Roadie is no longer listed as available for adoption.

While it appears that Roadie's story will have a happy ending, Michael Delp, director of the Johnson County Animal Shelter, wants struggling pet owners to know there are safer ways to surrender a pet.

"It’s never a good idea to release an animal anywhere on its own. Roadie could have been struck by a vehicle, could have been attacked by wolves or coyotes. So call your local shelter," Delp told WTHR.