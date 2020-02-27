Big Dog Keeps 3-Year-Old Boy Company During His Time Out: He 'Knew He Needed His Buddy'

Three-year-old Peyton Smith and his dog Dash share a true bond.

After Peyton landed in time out for a fight with his big sister, the family’s English mastiff joined the toddler for his punishment and the adorable photo of the moment has since gone viral.

“I couldn’t be mad long because it was just so cute how Peyton wrapped his arm around Dash,” Peyton’s mom, Jillian Smith told The Dodo last month. “When Peyton had to go to time-out, I think Dash knew he needed his buddy.”

Smith originally shared the photo to her Facebook page, writing alongside the shot “When you’re in time out but your best pal won’t let you serve your time alone 😂🥰.” The post has now been shared over 44,000 times.

Image zoom Jillian Smith

Smith, who lives in Norwalk, Ohio, told TODAY that Dash, a 6-month-old puppy, is a “gentle giant” and noted that “it’s unreal how close” Peyton and the dog are.

The pair share every moment together — Dash patiently waits by the tub while Peyton bathes and as Peyton returns home from school he greets the puppy, yelling “Dash! I’m home!”

“Peyton dresses Dash up in superhero costumes and they act out fight scenes,” Smith said. “I don’t think Dash understands what’s happening, but he allows Peyton to do whatever.”

“If I have to know where Peyton is, I’m like, ‘Where’s the dog?’ ” she explained. “They’re always together.”