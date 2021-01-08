The adorable canine is currently 48 lbs. and would do best in a home without other animals or children

Rescue Dog Named Mia Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home After 4 Years in N.Y. Shelter

Mia is looking for her fur-ever home.

The 6-year-old female terrier mix — who currently resides at the Ulster County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (UCSPCA ) in Ulster County, New York — is still looking for a place to call her own after 4 years with the shelter.

According to a listing found on the "Available Dogs" section of the shelter's website, Mia "has been in a shelter for far too long!"

"This sweet, independent girl is looking for her perfect match who is willing to be patient with her," the listing continues. "After a few 'dates' of meeting and interacting with her, you'll surely fall in love like we did! She loves to lounge and relax outside, going on new 'sniff' adventures, and most of all - toys!"

The listing adds that Mia is currently 48 lbs. and would do best in a home without other animals or children.

Image zoom Mia | Credit: Ulster County SPCA

The UCSPCA — "a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent cruelty to animals," according to their website – recently posted a sweet video featuring Mia, their"longest dog resident," on Facebook, in hopes of finding her a forever home in 2021

"New years are for new beginnings. This year our greatest wish is for Mia to have a new beginning in her forever home," the shelter wrote in the post.

"She's an independent and strong-willed dog who amazes us with her resilience. Truly a princess of a pup, and she has been here, inexplicably, for four years," UCSPCA added.

The shelter also used the post to provide a little background on the patient pooch, sharing that "Mia was found as a stray and went unclaimed. Scared, confused, and untrusting, Mia had no idea what to make of her situation. Staff slowly won her over. Once she settled into a routine at the shelter, she let her guard down and showed her true colors,"