Luke the rescue dog is still searching for love after no one attended his Valentine's Day adoption party at Battersea Brands Hatch in Kent, England

Dog in Shelter Over 200 Days Still Looking for a Home After No One Shows Up to Adoption Party

Luke the dog is still looking for love after getting stood up at his Valentine's Day party.

According to a release from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the animal rescue center's shelter at Brands Hatch in Kent, England, is caring for a dog who has been unlucky in love.

Luke is a five-year-old canine who came to the Battersea shelter as a stray over 200 days ago. The dog hasn't found an adopter yet, partially because he can be shy in new situations.

The shelter recently hosted a Valentine's Day-themed adoption party for the pet to help him open up. Unfortunately, no one came to the event to meet Luke, leaving the dog to continue searching for his soulmate.

"Valentine's Day is a time to show your appreciation for those you care about, so it's heartbreaking knowing that Luke will be spending the day without anybody to love after nobody came to meet him for a date. Thankfully, Battersea staff were on hand to show Luke plenty of love and affection instead," Michelle Bevan, the center manager at Battersea Brands Hatch, said in a statement.

Luke the dog Credit: BATTERSEA DOGS & CATS HOME

Bevan added that Luke has trouble connecting with potential pet parents because he can become scared and insecure when facing new things, especially when building relationships with other dogs. Because of this, Luke is looking for a home where he can be the only dog, with a family committed to helping him build up his confidence.

"Despite being a large dog, Luke is really just a big softie and enjoys nothing more than to cuddle up by a radiator with his favorite people and a cuddly toy. We're really hoping that someone will love him for the big lapdog that he truly is and give him the chance to be loved as he deserves," Bevan said.

Luke is ready to give a lot of love to whoever his perfect match is. The best pet parent for the pooch would live in a quiet location where Luke can enjoy peaceful walks since the dog often gets anxious in busy areas. Additionally, Luke has ear and skin issues that need to be managed with a healthy, balanced diet.

Luke the dog Credit: BATTERSEA DOGS & CATS HOME

"Luke may have a few quirks, but he really does have so much love to offer the right person. He may not be perfect but is absolutely worth it," Bevan said of the affectionate dog.