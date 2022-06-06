'Wonderful' Dog in Nebraska Shelter for 'Nearly 5 Years' Adopted: 'Captured All of Our Hearts'
Baby Girl is finally home!
The Capital Humane Society (CHS) in Lincoln, Nebraska, recently shared some happy news on Facebook: one of their long-term residents has found a home.
According to the rescue, Baby Girl the dog arrived at CHS on December 7, 2017, and stayed at the shelter for "nearly 5 years." The tan and white dog, with a black snout, was adopted on March 15, but CHS waited to share the news until Baby Girl had a "little time to settle into her forever home."
Now that Baby Girl has been happily residing with her family for a few months, CHS is ready to celebrate her long-awaited adoption.
"March 15th was a big day for all of us at CHS because it was our beloved Baby Girl's Gotcha Day!!" the shelter wrote on Facebook.
CHS also included a message from the dog's adopter in its Facebook post.
"Baby Girl has brought so much joy to my life. She loves her daily walks and going outside. She loves her yard and would rather be outside sunning herself than being inside any day! She can't get enough belly rubs, and she has to be touching me at all times," Baby Girl's owner shared with CHS.
"Baby Girl has really settled into my home and bonded with me and my mom so well, I can't imagine not having her in my life," the pet parent added.
CHS said that Baby Girl has visited the humane society's Pieloch Pet Adoption Center — the CHS facility where she lived for years — several times since finding a home and that she is "happier than ever."
"We can't wait to see what the future holds for this wonderful dog who captured all of our hearts!" the shelter concluded their Facebook post about Baby Girl.
Baby Girl's new family is grateful CHS stayed dedicated to the dog for years.
"I can't thank the staff at Pieloch enough for taking such good care of her and letting me have a chance at giving her a forever home. I could not have asked for a better dog," Baby Girl's owner shared with CHS.