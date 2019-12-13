You Can Buy Best Friend Necklaces for You and Your Dog Because Christmas Miracles Are Real

Image zoom

Do you remember those adorably cheesy charm necklaces you used to share with your best friend back in the day? Each necklace had its own pendant that fell into place when placed with its other half, creating a heart or spelling out BFF. Well, for anyone who takes the phrase “man’s best friend” seriously, you can now get a dog-human best friend necklace set for you and your pup from Etsy (yes, really).

Etsy shop SlashpileDesigns sells a handmade sterling silver jewelry set for people and their pets that includes a necklace with a bone-shaped pendant and a charm for a dog’s collar featuring a bone-shaped cut out. This way, when you and your dog are together, you’ll each be with your missing half.

The pieces are saw-pierced, and because they’re handcrafted, no two are exactly alike. Made to last, the jump ring on the dog tag is soldered closed so you won’t have to worry about it falling off your pup (even if they like to play rough).

If you’re feeling extra sentimental, you can pay a little more to have the pendant laser-engraved. You could add your dog’s name, your contact information, or even a meaningful phrase for your dog to keep around their neck.

Unsurprisingly, the Etsy product page is filled with five star reviews from happy customers (and even a few photos of owners with their pups wearing their matching bling).

“I love this combo for my dog and myself. Sooo cute! Great idea, and the seller shipped very fast, and it was nicely wrapped,” one reviewer wrote. Another said, “Lovely little product. Very tidy, very clean, and very durable. It’s a birthday gift for someone and her new puppy so [I] hope she will love it as much as I did purchasing it.”

The Etsy shop even has something for cat people. You can purchase a sterling silver necklace with a small cat pendant and a matching cat collar charm to go with it.

Whichever one you go with, it’ll be the perfect gift for your own pet or any pet owner in your life.

Buy It! Dog-Human Best Friend Necklace in Sterling Silver, $79; etsy.com

Buy It! Cat-Human Best Friend Necklace in Sterling Silver, $71; etsy.com