The doghouse and the meteor that hit it are up for auction as part of Christie's "Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar, and Other Rare Meteorites" sale

Dog House Worth an Estimated $300K After Surviving Meteor Impact Is Up for Auction at Christie's

Get ready for a doghouse that is out of this world.

Christie's currently has a unique doghouse up for auction online as part of their Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar, and Other Rare Meteorites sale, per a release from the auction house.

The canine residence on the auction block is a doghouse that belonged to a German Shepherd named Roky. According to the release, at 9:07 pm on April 23, 2019, Roky's house was hit by a meteor. Roky and the dog house both survived the impact. The German Shepherd left the event shocked by unharmed, while the dog house sustained a hole in its roof from where the meteor entered the structure.

Now, both the dog house and the meteor that hit it are up for auction online through Christie's and can currently be viewed in-person at Christie's New York City auction house. The doghouse is estimated to be worth $200,000 – $300,000 and the meteor itself $40,000 – $60,000.

"The meteorite that struck the doghouse contains organic compounds that existed prior to life on Earth. There is a school of scientific thought that these meteorites may have been responsible for bringing these chemicals to sprout life on Earth," James Hyslop, Christie's department head of science and natural history, told PEOPLE.

Roky's old home and the meteor that hit it are just two of the 66 items offered through Christie's Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar, and Other Rare Meteorites auction.

"We're offering an array of Martian meteorites, including the third-largest piece of Mars we have on the planet that weighs 20 pounds. When you consider there are less than 650 pounds of Martian matter available to humankind collectively, the opportunity to own such an elusive material is simply out-of-this-world," Hyslop said

"We have meteorites that are surprisingly accessible, with estimates starting as low as $400. From meteorite fragments and slices to stunning extraterrestrial sculptures, there's a lot of opportunities for collectors to acquire meteorites that are the best of their kind," he added.