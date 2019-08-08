Dog in Critical Condition Rescued from 123-Degree Hot Car in Time For a Second Chance at Life

Pedro is finally back at a normal body temperature after being rescued from a hot car on Tuesday.

According to KDVR, Colorado’s Lakeside Police Department received a call about a little dog trapped in a car outside of Walmart on Tuesday. Temperatures that day reached 100 degrees, and when officers broke open the window to save the dog struggling inside, they found the temperature inside the car to be over 123 degrees.

Stuck in the sweltering vehicle for an unknown period of time, Pedro was in distress when help arrived. He was panting and struggling to breath when he was pulled from the car by the police and animal control officers.

The dog was then rushed to Wheat Ridge Animal Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He arrived at the hospital in critical condition. After spending the night at the hopsital, Pedro was moved to Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden.

After his brush with death, Pedro’s health is starting to head in a positive direction.

“He looks very good; I’m hopeful. We have to watch heatstroke dogs and cats very carefully over the first 48-72 hours because secondary effects can develop and we’re watching him closely for those,” Dr. Lisa Mausbach, a veterinarian at Foothills Animal Shelter, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, adding that Pedro’s “body temp was normal this morning, we’ll keep monitoring his blood parameters to ensure his organs have survived the initial shock of the heatstroke. He’s not out of the woods yet, but I’m very hopeful.”

The Chihuahua mix’s hot car saga has attracted the attention of numerous animal lovers, including many looking to adopt the canine.

Pedro is not available for adoption at the moment. His owner, who left him in the baking heat of a locked car, appeared in court on Wednesday on an animal cruelty charge for leaving Pedro in the vehicle, reports KDVR. The owner pled not guilty to the charge. A pretrial conference was set for Aug. 28.

Those interested in helping Pedro, and other animals in need, can support Foothills Animal Shelter’s work by making a donation to their Animal Relief Fund (ARF).

This incident is a reminder of how dangerous it can be to leave your pet in the car, even just for a few minutes.

“The heat in a car can rise 30 degrees in just 20 minutes, so leaving a dog in a hot car for even a moment can be dangerous,” Dr. Mausbach said. “If a dog’s temperature goes above 104 degrees, they can start to experience signs of bloody vomit, bloody diarrhea, seizures, panting, and fainting.”