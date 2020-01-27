These Dog Horoscopes Use the Stars to Plan the Perfect Valentine's Day for Your Pooch

Getty

Sure, you might spend Valentine’s Day dining with your spouse, partner, fling or friend, but deep down you know your dog is your true Valentine and deepest love.

To help devoted dog owners plan the perfect Valentine’s Day for their pooches, Wild One looked to the stars.

Wild One is a dog essentials brand dedicated to bringing joy to the lives of pets and their parents, and a brand that understands connections with pets run deep. Along with providing pet parents with something for their dog’s every need, from Walk Kits to conditioning shampoo, Wild One also wants to help dog owners interpret their pet’s mood.

That’s why they consulted with the skies to create these dog horoscopes. Read on to see what you dog wants to do on Valentine’s Day, based on your pup’s star sign.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Aries pups will take any excuse for a spontaneous adventure, with Valentine’s Day acting as no exception. Prepare to return home on the 14th and be greeted by your dog wearing a puffer coat with a sled laying at their boot-wearing feet. Sled the night away, but don’t forget the poop bags —sledding can be hair-raising, even for an adrenaline junkie.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

It should come as no surprise that these dogs want to cozy up on the sofa and binge watch reruns of Planet Earth. That said, Taurus dogs always expect a bit of luxury. Couch-side champagne for you and a bedside steak for them will do the trick, But please, your dog just asks that it’s medium rare.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini dogs can’t shake their socialite habits. Rather than an intimate date night, these pups would prefer to have their favorite dogs, and their respective humans, over for a V-Day soirée. With no control over the invite list — your dog has that taken care of — you may want to pick up some snacks on the way home given you’re involuntarily hosting a party.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

These dogs are the first to admit that they love love, and can’t wait to spend time with the hand that feeds. These dogs swoon for a long walk in the park at sunset, followed by dinner for two, flowers, and a card filled with sweet haikus about your love for them. And if you’re having trouble finding a cupid-shaped chew toy, maybe just opt for a pink or red classic.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Leo dogs radiate love for themselves and others, making V-Day their perfect opportunity to show their appreciation for the special relationship you have. When you return home on February 14th, don’t be alarmed by the theatrical display of old shoes, toys and loose paper heaped by the front door. Your dog made this art for you and they’re very proud of their talents.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

These dogs find meticulous planning romantic. Usually they’re coordinating their mealtimes by reminding you *eh-hem* it’s 5 o’clock, but V-Day is an opportunity for them to take a back seat while you treat them to dinner. Grab the carrier and tote them to a dinner reservation — extra points if you arrive a few minutes early.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

Libra dogs’ love language is embedded in giving and receiving gifts, preferably beautiful gifts. Whether a shiny toy or a natural shampoo to test on their coat, something new and pretty will make these dogs feel truly loved this V-Day.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

These good boys like a good time and V-Day is no exception. Scorpio dogs thrive during the moonlight hours, so after dinner, hit up your local dog-friendly bar and let the night take you where it may.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Grab your passports and a travel carrier because you’re taking your dog to Bali! Sag dogs love a spontaneous trip abroad, but if you have a busy February and Bali isn’t in the cards, a spontaneous trip to an undiscovered dog park should have a similar effect. All they really want is some quality time with their favorite human.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Valentine’s Day is an excuse for Capricorns to take an evening off from work, and make room for some fun … practical fun that is. These dogs want wholesome and productive bonding activities — think a DIY spa day or a 1,000 piece puzzle. Relaxing can be foreign to these pups, and the gift of a calm, work-free evening is the profession of love they need.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

These dogs are always searching for an unprecedented experience. They heard there was a new street art installation downtown, and they’d like to go on a meandering stroll, so they can soak up every ounce of creative expression with their favorite companion.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20

Brimming with emotions galore 365 days of the year, these dogs get to let their feels run free on Valentine’s Day. Most of their excitement stems from their love for you, and therefore want to use this special day for a surprise date night. Be prepared to come home to homemade kibble for two (and a glass of wine for you).

