Dog Hit By Car Gets Help and a New Home Thanks to Biker Who Carried Injured Canine on His Back

Help arrived on two wheels for Columbo the dog.

In early July, Columbo, then a stray dog in Columbus, Georgia, was hit by a car and left injured in the street, CBS News reports.

Shortly after the accident, Jarrett Little rode by on his mountain bike with a group of other cyclists.

“We stopped to regroup and he came out of the woods to greet us. He was really thin, ribs showing and had a lot of road rash and a broken leg,” Little told CBS News.

Worried about what would happen to the canine if left alone and injured, Little gave the animal a ride on the only transportation he had: his bike.

Little carefully placed the pooch on his back and biked him into town.

Adventures of Columbo

Once they were literally out of the woods, Little and the dog were approached by a woman who took interest in the pair. It turned out the woman, Andrea Shaw, was an animal lover from Maine who was in the area on a business trip. Touched by Columbo’s story, she told Little she would take care of the dog and find him help.

Adventures of Columbo

Little gave Columbo to Shaw so the dog could start the next leg of his journey.

Shaw paid to have Columbo’s leg fixed and his injuries treated, and she found the organization Canine Freedom Transportation to safely transport the dog back to Maine, even with 25 staples in his leg.

Now, Columbo lives in the north with Shaw full-time, enjoying his new life on the Good Samaritan’s horse farm. But Shaw made sure the pup kept some of his southern roots by naming him after the city in which they first met.

Adventures of Columbo

Now that the former stray’s story has started to spread, he has gained a lot of fans. Shaw started a Facebook page, Adventures of Columbo, for her new dog, sharing updates and stories of other animals in need with Columbo’s growing audience — which includes Little.

“Had I been five minutes earlier or five mins later, we wouldn’t have crossed paths with her,” Little added. “It’s pretty cool how far he’s come.”