Dog Helps Rescue Cat Abandoned In Plastic Bag Outside Arizona Shelter in 107-Degree Weather

Temperatures reached 107 degrees the day the cat was found outside Fearless Kitty Rescue in Fountain Hills, Arizona

An unlikely hero helped save the day when a cat stuffed inside a cooler inside a plastic bag was abandoned outside an animal rescue in Fountain Hills, Arizona, over the weekend.

On Saturday, a woman was walking her husky, Koda, down Avenue of The Fountains when the pup pulled the woman toward a zipped-up red cooler inside a black plastic bag outside Fearless Kitty Rescue. When Koda would not stop sniffing the bag, her owner decided to open it up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To the owner's surprise, the bag contained a black cat — and she was alive.

Teryn Jones, a spokesperson for Fearless Kitty Rescue, said it was not cool inside the plastic bag as it sat outside the shelter in the Arizona heat. Temperatures in the state have topped out in the 100s for most of June, according to Accuweather, and the high for Fountain Hills on Saturday was 107 degrees.

Fearless Kitty Rescue took in the feline and named her Juliane.

"We got it from the Danish culture; it means fearless and, of course, we are Fearless Kitty Rescue," Jones told AZFamily.com. "We think she is the true definition of fearless."

There is no telling how long Juliane was trapped inside the cooler and plastic bag until man's best friend stepped in to help. Fortunately, the feline is doing well since her rescue, though a mass on her tail may require amputation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This is the third abandonment Fearless Kitty Rescue has seen in 2021. Jones offered harsh words for those putting animals, like Juliane, in danger, despite any possible good intentions.

"You just can't do this to animals. Well, you can't do this to anybody, let's be honest," Jones said. "Animals don't have a voice; they can't tell you what's going on."